Accordia Receives Approval for 92-Unit Multifamily Project in West Caldwell, New Jersey

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Accordia has received final site plan approval for The Vail, a 92-unit multifamily project that will be located in West Caldwell, about 25 miles outside of New York City. Accordia has closed on the land at 780 Passaic Ave. and plans to break ground on the project in the first quarter of next year. Plans for The Vail call for a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will feature individual washers and dryers in all units and private balconies in select residences. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room and coworking spaces. Accordia tapped local firm Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners for the design of The Vail.