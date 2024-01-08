Accounting Firm Adams Brown to Relocate Overland Park Office to Aspiria Campus

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Adams Brown LLC, a CPA and advisory firm, has unveiled plans to relocate its Overland Park office to the Aspiria campus. The move is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024. With numerous office locations throughout the central region, Adams Brown specializes in serving those in the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, dental and physician practice, local government and closely held businesses. The firm has operated in the Kansas City market since 2017 and has outgrown its current office space. Wichita-based Occidental Management owns and manages the Aspiria campus, which is the redevelopment of the former Sprint campus.