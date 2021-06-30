REBusinessOnline

Accounting Firm CohnReznick Signs 12,918 SF Office Lease on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Accounting firm CohnReznick LLP has signed a 12,918-square-foot office lease at Melville Square Corporate Center, a 165,310-square-foot building located in the Long Island city of Melville. The deal brings the property, which also houses tenants such as Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, KPMG and RUI Credit Services, to full occupancy. Internal agent Tim Parlante represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, in the lease negotiations.

