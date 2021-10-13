Accounting Firm Signs 145,000 SF Office Lease at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan

In addition to the newly renovated lobby and public spaces, 200 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan features a childcare facility and a suite of health and wellness and other hospitality-inspired amenities operated by Tishman Speyer’s Zo.

NEW YORK CITY — Accounting and advisory firm BDO USA has signed a 15-year, 145,000-square-foot office lease at 200 Park Avenue, a 58-story tower in Midtown Manhattan. In January 2024, the tenant will consolidate its three Manhattan offices to three entire floors, as well as a dedicated portion of the lobby of the 3.1 million-square-foot building. Mitti Liebersohn, Mark Robbins, Keith Caggiano, Jeff Lindenmeyer and Jeff Burger of Avison Young represented BDO USA in the lease negotiations. Gus Field and Megan Sheehan represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, which owns the building in partnership with Irvine Co. Office Properties, on an internal basis.