REBusinessOnline

Accounting Firm Signs 145,000 SF Office Lease at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

200-Park-Avenue-Manhattan

In addition to the newly renovated lobby and public spaces, 200 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan features a childcare facility and a suite of health and wellness and other hospitality-inspired amenities operated by Tishman Speyer’s Zo.

NEW YORK CITY — Accounting and advisory firm BDO USA has signed a 15-year, 145,000-square-foot office lease at 200 Park Avenue, a 58-story tower in Midtown Manhattan. In January 2024, the tenant will consolidate its three Manhattan offices to three entire floors, as well as a dedicated portion of the lobby of the 3.1 million-square-foot building. Mitti Liebersohn, Mark Robbins, Keith Caggiano, Jeff Lindenmeyer and Jeff Burger of Avison Young represented BDO USA in the lease negotiations. Gus Field and Megan Sheehan represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, which owns the building in partnership with Irvine Co. Office Properties, on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews