Accounting Firm Signs 145,000 SF Office Lease at 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Accounting and advisory firm BDO USA has signed a 15-year, 145,000-square-foot office lease at 200 Park Avenue, a 58-story tower in Midtown Manhattan. In January 2024, the tenant will consolidate its three Manhattan offices to three entire floors, as well as a dedicated portion of the lobby of the 3.1 million-square-foot building. Mitti Liebersohn, Mark Robbins, Keith Caggiano, Jeff Lindenmeyer and Jeff Burger of Avison Young represented BDO USA in the lease negotiations. Gus Field and Megan Sheehan represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, which owns the building in partnership with Irvine Co. Office Properties, on an internal basis.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.