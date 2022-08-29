REBusinessOnline

Accounting Firm Weaver Signs 35,948 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based accounting firm Weaver has signed a 35,948-square-foot office lease renewal in Fort Worth’s West Seventh district. Scott Morse, Scott Jessen, Andy Goldston, Daniel Mullen and Katherine Jessen of Citadel Partners represented Weaver in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Macfarlan Capital Partners. Weaver, which also recently signed a new lease in Houston, is temporarily operating out of a smaller suite and plans to move into its newly renovated space in November.

