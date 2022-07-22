REBusinessOnline

Accounting Firm Weaver Signs 60,247 SF Office Lease in Houston’s River Oaks District

The office building at 4400 Post Oak Parkway in Houston was originally built in 1982.

HOUSTON — Texas-based accounting firm Weaver has signed a 60,247-square-foot office lease at 440 Post Oak Parkway in Houston’s River Oaks district. The space spans three floors of the 28-story building, which was originally constructed in 1982. The landlord, Florida-based CP Group, is in the midst of renovating the building to feature an activated lobby, fitness center, conference rooms, coffee bar, restaurant and outdoor green spaces. Scott Morse of Citadel Partners represented Weaver in the lease negotiations.

