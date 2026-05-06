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The specialty pharmaceutical service provider will occupy space at Fox River Business Center.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesMidwest

Accredo Health Group Signs 40,873 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Accredo Health Group has signed a 40,873-square-foot industrial lease at 300 Airport Road within Fox River Business Center in Elgin. Kenneth Franzese, John Cassidy and Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the landlord, High Street Logistics Properties. Bob Tardy and Doug Pilcher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which is a specialty pharmaceutical service provider. Fox River Business Center is a 176,799-square-foot industrial facility constructed in 2008. Current availability totals 29,806 square feet.

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