Accredo Health Group Signs 40,873 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Accredo Health Group has signed a 40,873-square-foot industrial lease at 300 Airport Road within Fox River Business Center in Elgin. Kenneth Franzese, John Cassidy and Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the landlord, High Street Logistics Properties. Bob Tardy and Doug Pilcher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which is a specialty pharmaceutical service provider. Fox River Business Center is a 176,799-square-foot industrial facility constructed in 2008. Current availability totals 29,806 square feet.