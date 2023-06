LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Accurate has begun leasing Citizen Little Falls, a 185-unit apartment complex located in the northern part of the Garden State. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, landscaped courtyards, pet wash area and package lockers. Lessard Design served as the project architect. Rents start at $2,640 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.