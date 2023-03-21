Tuesday, March 21, 2023
100-Cherry-Hill-Road-Parsippany
Accurate's new multifamily property in Parsippany will be located at 100 Cherry Hill Road, about one mile from the Mountain Lakes train station.
Accurate Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Apartment Community in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Accurate has broken ground on a 325-unit apartment community in Parsippany, located in the northern part of the Garden State. The site at 100 Cherry Hill Road spans 26 acres, and the development will feature two four-story buildings with 162 and 163 units. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, courtyard, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a tech lounge. Twenty percent (65 units) will be subject to income restrictions. Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners is designing the project. Full completion of both buildings is slated for the first quarter of 2024.

