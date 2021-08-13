REBusinessOnline

Accurate Builders & Developers Completes 256-Unit Apartment Complex in Raritan, New Jersey

Crossings-at-Raritan-Station

Nearly 100 residents have already moved in to Crossings at Raritan Station.

RARITAN, N.J. — New Jersey-based Accurate Builders & Developers has completed Crossings at Raritan Station, a 256-unit apartment complex in Raritan, located in the northern-central part of the Garden State. Designed by Devereaux and Associates, the transit-oriented property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and modern espresso cabinets. Private balconies are also available in select residences. Amenities include a coffee bar, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, dog park, meditation garden, outdoor grilling areas and Amazon package lockers. Monthly rental rates start at $1,892 for a studio unit. Leasing of the initial 113-unit phase began in May.

