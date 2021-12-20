REBusinessOnline

Accurate Builders & Developers Opens 234-Unit Apartment Community in Linden, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Citizen-Linden-New-Jersey

Pictures is part of the interior of Citizen Linden, a 234-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey by Accurate Builders & Developers.

LINDEN, N.J. — New Jersey-based Accurate Builders & Developers has opened Citizen Linden, a 234-unit apartment community that is located about 20 miles south of New York City in Union County. Designed by Thomas J. Brennan Architects, Citizen Linden includes 4,500 square feet of retail space and a 292-space parking garage. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, multiple coworking and conference rooms, a dog park, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a resident lounge with a demonstration kitchen. Rents start at $1,800 per month for a studio apartment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  