Accurate Builders & Developers Opens 234-Unit Apartment Community in Linden, New Jersey

Pictures is part of the interior of Citizen Linden, a 234-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey by Accurate Builders & Developers.

LINDEN, N.J. — New Jersey-based Accurate Builders & Developers has opened Citizen Linden, a 234-unit apartment community that is located about 20 miles south of New York City in Union County. Designed by Thomas J. Brennan Architects, Citizen Linden includes 4,500 square feet of retail space and a 292-space parking garage. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, multiple coworking and conference rooms, a dog park, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a resident lounge with a demonstration kitchen. Rents start at $1,800 per month for a studio apartment.