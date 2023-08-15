Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Morris-Marketplace
Tenants that are now open at Morris Marketplace include AT&T, Jersey Mike's, Mattress Warehouse, Panda Express, Taco Bell and Wells Fargo.
Development New Jersey Northeast Retail

Accurate, DeVimy Equities Complete 140,000 SF Retail Redevelopment Project in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, Accurate and DeVimy Equities, has completed Morris Marketplace, a retail redevelopment project in Northern New Jersey. The project brings 140,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space to the former corporate campus of Palmolive-Colgate in Morris Township. Morris Marketplace also features pocket parks, splash pads, public seating areas and al fresco dining spaces. Approximately 30 tenants have committed to the project, with more than half now open and operating.

