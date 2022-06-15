Accurate to Develop 404-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey-based developer Accurate will build a 404-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The development will consist of 297 rental units in micro studio, studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 107 for-sale townhomes. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized, though that phase of the project is expected to last about 24 months.
