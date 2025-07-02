ACD Buys 46,700 SF Self-Storage Facility in West Haven, Utah

WEST HAVEN, UTAH — ACD, a Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm operating a portfolio of self-storage assets, has acquired a self-storage facility in West Haven from a local development company for an undisclosed price. ACD will assume management of the 46,700-square-foot property under its in-house brand, BriteLock Storage. The asset is currently managed by Extra Space.

Built in 2020 on 2.6 acres, the property consists of nine single-story self-storage buildings with 250 drive-up units and 176 climate-controlled units. Amenities include a gated entry with digital keypad, a separate onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, 24/7 video surveillance, asphalt driveways and units with roll-up doors. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of the LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in deal.