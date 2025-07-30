Wednesday, July 30, 2025
The project marks the first completed development Hunt Midwest’s 3,300-acre industrial park.
Ace Hardware Opens 1.5 MSF Retail Support Center at KCI 29 Logistics Park in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ace Hardware has opened its new 1.5 million-square-foot retail support center at Hunt Midwest’s KCI 29 Logistics Park in Kansas City. The project marks the first completed development at the 3,300-acre industrial park. The retail support center will support Ace’s growing network of more than 5,000 locally owned retail locations. Measuring a half mile from end to end, the new facility is the largest distribution center in Kansas City by building footprint and is almost twice the size of Ace’s average retail support center, according to Hunt Midwest. Clayco served as general contractor for the build-to-suit facility, and BZI Steel installed the roof. Ace has installed automation and advanced warehouse technology systems to streamline operations and minimize environmental impact.

KCI 29 Logistics Park is located in almost the exact center of the continental U.S. on I-29 and is adjacent to the Kansas City International Airport. The industrial park can support up to 17.8 million additional square feet of build-to-suit development.

