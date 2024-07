ROSWELL, GA. — Hardware retail chain Ace Hardware has opened its 5,000th domestic store. Dubbed Fixit Ace Hardware, the store is located in Roswell, roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta. Additionally, the Oak Brook, Ill.-based retailer opened its 100th new store of the year in Henderson, Nev., last month.

Ace Hardware, which operates more than 5,800 outposts globally, plans to open an additional 200 stores by the end of this year, which marks 100 years of business for the brand.