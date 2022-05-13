Ace Hardware to Occupy Former McDonald’s Campus in Suburban Chicago

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Oak Brook-based Ace Hardware is relocating its headquarters to The Reserve, the former McDonald’s campus in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. Ace has been headquartered in Oak Brook since 1974. Ace plans an extensive interior renovation of the space before it takes occupancy in summer 2023. The lease was for 250,000 square feet, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. For the first time, Ace’s more than 1,100 Oak Brook-based employees will be housed in a single building. Employees will enjoy amenities such as an onsite cafeteria, fitness center, outdoor terraces, access to walking trails and an indoor, heated parking garage. There are more than 5,500 locally owned and operated Ace stores in roughly 65 countries.