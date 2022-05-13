REBusinessOnline

Ace Hardware to Occupy Former McDonald’s Campus in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Oak Brook-based Ace Hardware is relocating its headquarters to The Reserve, the former McDonald’s campus in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. Ace has been headquartered in Oak Brook since 1974. Ace plans an extensive interior renovation of the space before it takes occupancy in summer 2023. The lease was for 250,000 square feet, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. For the first time, Ace’s more than 1,100 Oak Brook-based employees will be housed in a single building. Employees will enjoy amenities such as an onsite cafeteria, fitness center, outdoor terraces, access to walking trails and an indoor, heated parking garage. There are more than 5,500 locally owned and operated Ace stores in roughly 65 countries.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  