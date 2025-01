NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Ace Pickleball Club will open a 26,000-square-foot venue in North Brunswick, located roughly midway between Trenton and Newark. The space is located within the 288,000-square-foot Brunswick Shopping Center. Fred Younkin of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Marta Villa of CBRE represented the tenant. An opening date has not yet been announced.