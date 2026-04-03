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Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Ace Pickleball Opens 26,500 SF Athletic Facility in North Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Ace Pickleball Club has opened a 26,500-square-foot athletic facility in North Brunswick, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. The space is located within the 288,000-square-foot Brunswick Shopping Center, and the club will offer flexible, all-inclusive membership options for players, as well as host private events and corporate outings. Fred Younkin of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Marta Villa of CBRE represented Ace Pickleball.

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