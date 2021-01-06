ACI Apartments Negotiates $13.8M Acquisition of Apartment Complex in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

SAN DIEGO — ACI Apartments has arranged the sale of a 38,576-square-foot multifamily complex located in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. KA Enterprises acquired the community from Arcadia Six LLC for $13.8 million.

Situated on a 24,393-square-foot lot at 4602 Kansas St., the property features 47 apartments in a mix of 18 one-bedroom/one-bath, three two-bedroom/one-bath and 26 two-bedroom/two-bath units. Additionally, the community features gated access, a swimming pool, off-street parking and carports.

Anton Burman of ACI Apartments represented the buyer, while David Andrews of ACRE represented the seller in the deal. Eugene Marini provided acquisition and asset management. Annemarie Lococo of Chicago Title served as the escrow officer for the transaction.