Ackerberg Acquires 75,480 SF Industrial Building in Maplewood, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The property is located at 1140 Gervais Ave.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Ackerberg has acquired a 75,480-square-foot industrial building located at 1140 Gervais Ave. in Maplewood, just east of St. Paul. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property features a clear height of 22 feet and 19 dock doors. It is fully leased to Minneapolis food bank Second Harvest Heartland. This summer, the food bank plans to relocate some of its operations to Brooklyn Center, thereby creating approximately 50,000 square feet of available space within the building. Dave Stokes and Chris Weirens of Cushman & Wakefield will market the space for lease on behalf of Ackerberg. Tim Carlson and Jim Vos of Cresa Partners represented the seller, Second Harvest Heartland.