Ackerberg, Northland to Develop 192-Unit Apartment Project in Downtown St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The Alvera will rise seven stories. Completion is slated for fall 2021.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Ackerberg has acquired land at 337 W. 7th St. in downtown St. Paul with plans to develop The Alvera, a 192-unit apartment project. Northland Real Estate Group will serve as co-developer. Plans call for the demolition of an existing building to make way for the seven-story project, which will feature studios, one- and two-bedroom units as well as 1,400 square feet of retail space and 110 covered parking stalls. Amenities will include a penthouse clubroom with a kitchen and bar, an outdoor deck with fireplace and grills, a fitness center, bike room, package center and storage lockers. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month with completion slated for fall 2021. Opus Design Build will serve as general contractor and Rise Modular will provide modular units. DJR Architecture and E. Christen Design make up the design team. Bridgewater Bank is providing construction financing.