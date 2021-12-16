REBusinessOnline

Ackerman & Co. Acquires 102,856 SF Industrial Facility in Temple, Georgia

134 Janus

The 134 Janus International Blvd. facility is fully occupied by Janus International Group, a Temple-based manufacturer of self-storage and commercial industrial doors and storage facility components.

TEMPLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. has acquired a 102,856-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility located at 134 Janus International Blvd. in Temple, about 40 miles west of downtown Atlanta. The sales price was $6.8 million. Daniel Levison of CRE Holdings represented Ackerman & Co. in the acquisition, and Neal Shiver of King Industrial Realty/CORFAC International represented the undisclosed seller.

The 134 Janus International Blvd. facility is fully occupied by Janus International Group, a Temple-based manufacturer of self-storage and commercial industrial doors and storage facility components. Brett Buckner of Ackerman completed a 10-year lease extension with Janus International Group.

Built in 2001 on 12 acres, the building features 24-foot clear heights. The property is located next to Janus’ 217,050-square-foot global headquarters. Janus also has other locations in the United States including in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington.

