Ackerman & Co. Acquires 307,200 SF Distribution Center in Birmingham Leased to Dollar General

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Ackerman & Co. has acquired a 307,200-square-foot distribution center located on a 45.6-acre site at 1532 Midfield Industrial Blvd. in Birmingham. Completed in 2005, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to discount retail giant Dollar General. The facility features 28-foot ceilings and a Norfolk-Southern rail line that feeds directly into the building, as well as 17 dock-high doors, one drive-in door, 11-inch thick floors and solar panels on the roof. The acquisition includes a 23-acre parcel that can accommodate an expansion, build-to-suit opportunities or outside/trailer storage. This is the first acquisition in Alabama for Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. Philip Yost of CBRE represented the seller, Joe Piper Inc., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.