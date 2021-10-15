REBusinessOnline

Ackerman & Co. Acquires 34,164 SF Medical Office Building in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANTONIO. — Atlanta-based investment firm Ackerman & Co. has acquired One Medical Park, a 34,164-square-foot medical office building in San Antonio. The property houses tenants that provide pathology, dermatology and family medicine services, among others. Scott Herbold, Michael Dewey, Amber Austin and Ashlee Wells of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Ackerman plans to remodel the entire building.

