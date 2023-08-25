Ackerman & Co. Acquires 395,269 SF Industrial Property in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Ackerman & Co. has completed the acquisition of a 395,269-square-foot industrial property adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Situated at 4099 Old Dixie Highway in Atlanta, the property comprises two distribution facilities within the three-building Henry Ford Distribution Center. Building 1 totals 165,365 square feet, and Building 2 spans 229,904 square feet. Tenants at the facilities, which were fully leased at the time of sale, include Delta Air Lines, Morrison Express, Aviation Inflatables, Restoration Sleep, Tara Plastics and Mile Marker Logistics. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.