Ackerman & Co. Breaks Ground on 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near San Antonio
SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co. has broken ground on Doerr Lane Logistics Center, a 307,000-square-foot industrial project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The Class A distribution center will feature 32-foot clear heights, 318 automobile parking spaces, 96 trailer parking spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system and two undeveloped acres for additional storage usage. Completion is slated for February 2023. NAI Partners has been tapped to lease the development.
