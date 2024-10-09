Ackerman & Co., Novare to Develop 13,275 SF Strip Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

SUGAR HILL, GA. — Ackerman & Co. has formed a partnership with Novare Group to develop an unanchored retail center in Sugar Hill, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The project will comprise two buildings spanning 6,035 square feet and 7,240 square feet adjacent to Novare’s 306-unit Conclave Sugar Hill multifamily community, which was delivered recently.

Kelly Wilson of Ackerman Retail, a division of Ackerman & Co., will spearhead the leasing efforts for the project, which will be developed on a four-acre site on Hillcrest Drive. Ackerman Retail will target homegrown and regional restaurants, fast-casual eateries, boutiques and shops for the project, with flexible space options starting at 1,260 square feet.