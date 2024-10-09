Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ackerman Retail will target homegrown and regional restaurants, fast-casual eateries, boutiques and shops to occupy the new retail center in Sugar Hill, Ga.
DevelopmentGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Ackerman & Co., Novare to Develop 13,275 SF Strip Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

SUGAR HILL, GA. — Ackerman & Co. has formed a partnership with Novare Group to develop an unanchored retail center in Sugar Hill, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The project will comprise two buildings spanning 6,035 square feet and 7,240 square feet adjacent to Novare’s 306-unit Conclave Sugar Hill multifamily community, which was delivered recently.

Kelly Wilson of Ackerman Retail, a division of Ackerman & Co., will spearhead the leasing efforts for the project, which will be developed on a four-acre site on Hillcrest Drive. Ackerman Retail will target homegrown and regional restaurants, fast-casual eateries, boutiques and shops for the project, with flexible space options starting at 1,260 square feet.

You may also like

CBRE Secures $61.3M Loan for New 1 MSF...

Kumho Tire Fully Leases 428,160 SF Industrial Facility...

JLL Arranges Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in...

East West, Holder Break Ground on 50-Unit Build-to-Rent...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 16,400 SF...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 264-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Joint Venture Buys 59,865 SF Office Building Near...

Avera Cos. to Develop 401,154 SF Industrial Project...

Marquette Cos. Receives Civic Approval for 20,000 SF...