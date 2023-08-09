Ackerman & Co. Underway on 511,000 SF Industrial Project in Selma, Texas

SELMA, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co. is underway on construction of Corporate Drive Industrial Complex, a 511,000-square-foot industrial project in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The development will consist of a 274,000-square-foot facility and 237,000-square-foot structure on a 32-acre site. The rear-load buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and combined parking for 647 cars and 59 trailers. Ackerman is developing the project in partnership with Baltisse US Inc. and is targeting a first-quarter 2024 delivery. Partners Real Estate has been tapped as the leasing agent.