Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Corporate-Drive-Industrial-Complex-Selma
Corporate Drive Industrial Complex in Selma will comprise two rear-load buildings totaling 274,000 and 237,000 square feet.
Ackerman & Co. Underway on 511,000 SF Industrial Project in Selma, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SELMA, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co. is underway on construction of Corporate Drive Industrial Complex, a 511,000-square-foot industrial project in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The development will consist of a 274,000-square-foot facility and 237,000-square-foot structure on a 32-acre site. The rear-load buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and combined parking for 647 cars and 59 trailers. Ackerman is developing the project in partnership with Baltisse US Inc. and is targeting a first-quarter 2024 delivery. Partners Real Estate has been tapped as the leasing agent.

