The site of Corporate Drive Industrial Complex, a 511,000-square-foot industrial complex in Selma, is located less than a mile from I-35.
Ackerman Delivers 511,000 SF Industrial Project in Selma, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SELMA, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co. has delivered Corporate Drive Industrial Complex, a 511,000-square-foot industrial property in Selma, located northeast of San Antonio. Building 1 at the property totals 274,000 square feet, and Building 2 totals 237,000 square feet. Building features include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 60 dock doors, two drive-in bays and 647 parking spaces (expandable to 735). Ackerman developed the project in partnership with Baltisse US Inc. Partners Real Estate has been tapped as the leasing agent. Construction began in summer 2023.

