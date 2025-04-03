Ackerman/Pioneer Land Arranges Land Sale in LaGrange, Georgia for Future Hotel

LAGRANGE, GA. — Ackerman/Pioneer Land Advisory Group has arranged the $1.5 million sale of a two-acre site within Selig Enterprises’ Sola mixed-use development in LaGrange.

The buyer, Noble Investment Group, plans to develop a 124-room, four-story StudioRes by Marriott hotel at the site. Located at 101 Timberwolf Drive, which is 69 miles southwest of Atlanta via I-85, the property will be situated near Great Wolf Lodge Water Park.

John Speros, J.T. Speros and Kyle Gable of Ackerman/Pioneer Land represented Noble Investment in the land acquisition.