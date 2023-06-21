Ackerman Purchases New 212,232 SF Distribution Center in Conyers, Georgia

CONYERS, GA. — Ackerman & Co. has purchased a newly built, 212,232-square-foot distribution center located at 2020 E. Park Drive in Conyers, about 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The developer, Dayton Street Partners, sold the property to the locally based developer for an undisclosed price. Built in late 2022, the facility is located in Atlanta’s I-20 East submarket in Rockdale County. The rear-load building features 32-foot clear heights, two drive-in dock doors, more than 200 car parking spaces and a truck court with 41 parking spaces. Brett Buckner and Chris Miller of Ackerman & Co. will direct leasing efforts at the property, which offers options starting at 50,000 square feet.