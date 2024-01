NORCROSS, GA. — Ackerman Retail, a division of Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co., has facilitated the sale of a 4,200-square-foot absolute triple-net Chick-fil-A ground lease located in Norcross, roughly 20 miles outside Atlanta in Gwinnett County. Constructed in 1998, the property was renovated in 2018. Sean Patrick of Ackerman Retail represented the seller, an entity doing business as WB Holdings-Jimmy Carter Boulevard, in the transaction. A local private buyer acquired the ground lease.