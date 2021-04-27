Ackerman, Trout Daniel Broker Sale of CubeSmart Self Storage Facility in West Melbourne, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

WEST MELBOURNE, FLA. — Ackerman & Co. and Trout Daniel & Associates have arranged the sale of a CubeSmart Self Storage facility located at 1060 Polo Drive in West Melbourne. Missouri-based StorageMart acquired the facility, which features 397 climate-controlled storage units and 288 drive-up units.

David Paulson, Stephen Lapierre and Wyatt Whitaker of Ackerman & Co. and Steven Cornblatt and Coleman Tirone of Trout Daniel & Associates represented StorageMart, which plans to rebrand the self-storage property into a StorageMart. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The new StorageMart spans more than 70,000 rentable square feet. Planned upgrades to the property include improvements to loading accessibility and enhancements to security systems.