REBusinessOnline

Aclara to Open 52,600 Global Headquarters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Hampshire, Northeast, Office

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Aclara, a provider of utility infrastructure solutions, will open its new global headquarters at a 52,600-square-foot industrial/office space in Portsmouth, located in the coastal part of New Hampshire. The owner, New Hampshire-based investment firm The Kane Co., renovated the property and developed its two-story office component for air compressor supplier Ingersoll Rand in 2002 and is now repositioning to meet Aclara’s requirements.

