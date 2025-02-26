Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Exploration-Park-Houston
Facilities at Exploration Park in Houston will be able to support a range of uses, such as research and development, laboratories, clean rooms, offices, light assembly and manufacturing.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

ACMI Properties to Develop 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — ACMI Properties, the development arm of the American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation, will develop Exploration Park, a 1.5 million-square-foot build-to-suit industrial park in southeast Houston. The site spans 207 acres on NASA’s Johnson Space Center campus. Plans for Exploration Park currently call for as many as 22 buildings ranging in size from 15,000 to 500,000 square feet with 24- to 30-foot clear heights and rear- or side-load configurations. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter and to be complete late 2026. JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent.

You may also like

EMCID Underway on 210,000 SF Convention Center at...

Merlin Entertainments Opens Peppa Pig Theme Park in...

CDC Houston Begins Renovation of 128-Room Residence Inn...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 86-Room Hotel...

Merchants Capital Funds $316M in Financing for Brooklyn...

MassHousing Provides $29.7M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Flournoy Breaks Ground on 365-Unit District South Apartment...

Advantage Capital Closes Financing for Affordable Housing Development...

USA Properties Fund Begins Construction of 265-Unit Affordable...