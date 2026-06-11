ACORE Capital Provides $110M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — ACORE Capital has provided a $110 million loan for the refinancing of 370 Lexington Avenue, a 317,000-square-foot office building located in the Grand Central submarket of Midtown Manhattan. The building was originally constructed in 1929 and recently underwent renovations to the lobby, elevators, building access systems, hallways and bathrooms. The loan was executed as part of a larger, $138 million recapitalization, additional terms of which were not disclosed. The sponsor is a partnership between two locally based owner-operators, Broad Street Development and KSR Capital. Peter Greisinger arranged the financing.