Thursday, June 11, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
370-Lexington-Avenue-Manhattan
The office building at 370 Lexington Ave. in Midtown Manhattan, which was built in 1927, was 92 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

ACORE Capital Provides $110M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — ACORE Capital has provided a $110 million loan for the refinancing of 370 Lexington Avenue, a 317,000-square-foot office building located in the Grand Central submarket of Midtown Manhattan. The building was originally constructed in 1929 and recently underwent renovations to the lobby, elevators, building access systems, hallways and bathrooms. The loan was executed as part of a larger, $138 million recapitalization, additional terms of which were not disclosed. The sponsor is a partnership between two locally based owner-operators, Broad Street Development and KSR Capital. Peter Greisinger arranged the financing.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 256,381 SF...

CAPREIT Acquires 114-Unit Apartment Complex in Brentwood, New...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.5M Sale of Queens...

Rayonier Signs 36,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s...

Eastern Union Arranges $12.9M in Acquisition Financing for...

PSRS Arranges $29.5M in Acquisition Financing for Mobile...

SkyWalker Buys 73,747 SF Office Building in North...

Berkadia Provides $126.4M Agency Refinancing of Apartment Building...

Partnership Begins Leasing 256-Unit Apartment Complex in Hillsdale,...