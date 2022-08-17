REBusinessOnline

ACORE Capital Provides $127.5M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — ACORE Capital has provided a $127.5 million loan for the refinancing of 77 Water Street, a 26-story office building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Grant Frankel, Ethan Pond and Tanner McNeil of Eastdil Secured arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Sage Realty and Principal Real Estate Investors that will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. William Kaufman Co., the parent company of Sage Realty, originally constructed the 614,000-square-foot building in 1970.

