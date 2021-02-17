ACORE Capital Raises $1B for North American Hospitality Rescue Capital Investments

SAN FRANCISCO — ACORE Capital, a global credit manager focused on commercial real estate lending, has raised $1 billion to launch ACORE Hospitality Partners (AHP). Backed by a group of institutions, AHP is an investment strategy focused on providing North American hotel operators with rescue capital to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AHP’s strategy is to originate and acquire structured hotel debt investments, including senior and mezzanine loans, B-notes and preferred equity. The investment strategy will invest across the entire spectrum of hotel types, ranging from high-end luxury resorts to smaller limited-service hotels, focusing on assets in high-barrier markets with compelling rebound characteristics.

“The pandemic has had a disproportionate and historic impact on the lodging industry leading to unprecedented distress and liquidity issues for hotel owners,” says Warren de Haan, managing partner at ACORE. “We formed ACORE Hospitality Partners to solve this liquidity crisis by providing hotel owners with the capital they require to continue operations and keep people working.”

AHP will benefit from ACORE’s extensive experience originating and managing debt investments. Since its inception in 2015, ACORE has originated more than $4.2 billion of hospitality investments. The ACORE team includes more than 80 commercial real estate finance professionals that operate out of offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas.