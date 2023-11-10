ACP Management Buys 89,389 SF South Mountain Crossing Shopping Center in Laveen, Arizona

LAVEEN, ARIZ. — Colliers has arranged the sale of South Mountain Crossing, a neighborhood shopping center located at 3510-3648 W. Southern Ave. and 5806-5950 S. 35th Ave. in Laveen. Santa Ana, Calif.-based ACP Management acquired the property from Fairfield, N.J.-based Lamar Cos. for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2007, South Mountain Crossing features 89,389 square feet of retail space on 6.9 acres. The asset is part of a 200,000-square-foot community center that includes 15 businesses, medical facilities and a charter school. Seven tenants occupy the asset, including SkyZone Trampoline Park, Goodwill and Kids Empire.

Mindy Korth and JK Jackson of Colliers in Arizona, in conjunction with El Warner and Caitlin Zirpolo of Colliers in Irvine, Calif., handled the transaction.