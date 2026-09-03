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Whole-Foods-Webster-Square-Nashua-New-Hampshire
According to the brokerage team that worked on the deal, Whole Foods has 'extended' term remaining on its lease at Webster Square in Nashue, New Hampshire, as well as future rent increases baked in.
AcquisitionsNew HampshireNortheastRetail

ACP Negotiates $22.5M Sale of Retail Building Leased to Whole Foods in Nashua, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

NASHUA, N.H. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners (ACP) has negotiated the $22.5 million sale of a 44,538-square-foot retail building in Nashua, located in southern New Hampshire, that is leased to Whole Foods Market. Opened in late 2024, the grocery store is located within a larger shopping center known as Webster Square that is also home to tenants such as TJ Maxx, Michaels, Dollar Tree, Five Below, Ulta Beauty and Guitar Center. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Danielle Turpin and Matt Ericson of ACP represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were also not disclosed.

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