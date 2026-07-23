Thursday, July 23, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

ACP Negotiates Sale of 98-Unit Apartment Building in Slingerlands, New York

by Taylor Williams

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Parters (ACP) has negotiated the sale of Meadowbrook Apartments, a 98-unit building in Slingerlands, about 10 miles west of Albany. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units with private balconies/patios and amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness center, community room and a clubhouse. Michael Hunter Coghill of ACP represented the seller, Berkeley Property LLC, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

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