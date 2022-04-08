REBusinessOnline

Acram Group, Oak Hill Advisors Buy North Dallas Office Complex for $114.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Spectrum-Center-Dallas

Spectrum Center in Dallas consists of two 12-story office buildings totaling 614,000 square feet.

DALLAS — A joint venture between Acram Group, an investment firm formerly known as JMC Holdings, and New York City-based alternative investment group Oak Hill Advisors has purchased Spectrum Center, a 614,000-square-foot office complex in North Dallas, for $114.3 million. The sales price equates to roughly $185 per square foot. Spectrum Center consists of two 12-story buildings. According to LoopNet Inc., the property offers amenities such as a fitness center, courtyard and an onsite restaurant, while users also have access to services such as banking, dry cleaning and daycare. Todd Savage of JLL represented the seller, Granite Properties, in the transaction. Jim Curtin and Ryan Pollack, also with JLL, represented the joint venture. Miami-based Rialto Capital provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  