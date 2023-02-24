ACRE, ARK Underway on 150-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Myrtle Beach

Upon completion, The Springs at Arcadia in Myrtle Beach, S.C., will feature 150 homes ranging in size from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — ACRE and partner ARK Residential have announced plans for The Springs at Arcadia, a 150-unit single-family-rental (SFR) community in Myrtle Beach. Located within the master-planned Arcadia community, the development will offer three- and four-bedroom detached homes ranging in size from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. Residents will have access to Arcadia’s amenities, which include a clubhouse, pickleball courts and a pool.

Construction, which is currently underway, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024. Preleasing began in January of this year, and Elmington Property Management will manage the community. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and John Spreitzer of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $37 million in financing through Arbor Realty Trust Inc. for the project.