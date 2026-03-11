Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Luxor-Bala-Cynwyd
Luxor Bala Cynwyd in metro Philadelphia totals 173 units. The property was built in 2021.
LoansMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

ACRE Capital Funds $37M Acquisition Loan for Metro Philadelphia Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — ACRE Capital has funded a $37 million acquisition loan for Luxor Bala Cynwyd, a 173-unit multifamily property located on the western outskirts of Philadelphia. Completed in 2021, Luxor Bala Cynwyd features studio, one- and two-bedroom residences that range in size from 497 to 1,157 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, golf simulator, landscaped outdoor courtyard, resident lounge and a dog park. Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Hunter Wood, Patrick Cunningham and Natalie Hershey of Berkadia arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, a joint venture between Arizona-based Alliance Residential and Los Angeles-based PCCP

