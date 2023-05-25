Thursday, May 25, 2023
Pictured is a rendering of the pool at The Lowe, a newly built apartment community in Savannah that began welcoming residents in March.
GeorgiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

ACRE Provides $26.5M Loan for Lowe Apartments in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — ACRE has provided a $26.5 million loan for the refinancing of The Lowe, a newly built apartment community located at 1501 Montgomery St. in Savannah. The borrower, MED Developers, is using the loan proceeds to refinance its existing construction debt on the project, which began welcoming its first residents in March. John Gavigan of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of MED. The Lowe comprises 135 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 421 to 1,079 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, club room, pet spa, outdoor grilling area, covered parking garage and a bicycle storage room. Pegasus Residential manages the property.

