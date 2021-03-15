ACRE Provides $34M Loan for New High-Rise Development in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Asia Capital Real Estate (ACRE), a global real estate private equity firm, has provided a $34 million bridge loan for a mixed-use community in Durham known as One City Center. Provided through ACRE’s latest debt fund ACRE Credit, the loan will serve to refinance existing debt related to the project’s construction. The two-year financing carries a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 66.4 percent, with options for two single-year extensions. Roger Edwards of JLL originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Austin Lawrence Partners (ALP).

Located at 110 Corcoran St., One City Center is a Class A, 28-story tower featuring 109 market-rate apartments and 30 owner-occupied condominiums, which were 88.1 percent occupied as of the building’s opening in January 2021. The building, built and delivered by ALP, also includes 130,000 square feet of office space and 22,000 square feet of ground-floor retail owned by Virginia Beach, Va.-based Armada Hoffler.

Community amenities include a rooftop pool, hot tub, rooftop lounge with kitchen, fitness center, a sixth floor resident park with seating areas, grills and a fire pit, a private dog run and secure parking garage with 122 spaces. Individual units include floor-to-ceiling glass windows, nine-plus-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, custom quartz countertops, oversized balconies and skyline views.