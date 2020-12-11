REBusinessOnline

ACRES Capital Originates $28M Construction Loan for Apartment Community Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — ACRES Capital has originated a $28 million loan for the construction and stabilization of Bungalows on Bowlin, a single-story multifamily property located at Bowlin Road and John Wayne Parkway in Maricopa. Cavan Cos., a Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate developer, is the borrower and has developed multiple Bungalow-branded projects across the Phoenix area.

Bungalows on Bowlin will feature 196 apartments, a resort-style swimming pool and spa, a farmhouse-style clubhouse and 426 on-site parking spaces. Once completed, the 16-acre property will be one of the only single-story rental communities in the Maricopa submarket.

Jeremy Korer of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan.

