ACRES Capital Provides $16M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in The Bronx
NEW YORK CITY — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $16 million construction loan for a 53-unit multifamily project that will be located at 653-655 Mace Ave. in the Allerton area of The Bronx. The seven-story building will be located near multiple public transit lines and will feature 15,000 square feet of amenity space. Abe Mann of Progress Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Supreme Equities LLC.
