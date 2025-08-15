ACRES Capital Provides $19M in Financing for Multifamily Project in Warwick, Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. — ACRES Capital has provided $19 million in financing for Matteson Ridge, an age-restricted multifamily project in Warwick, about 50 miles south of Worcester, Mass. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt on 29 townhouse units that are fully occupied, as well as to fund construction of 53 garden-style apartments. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, coffee bars, laundry rooms and attached one-car garages.